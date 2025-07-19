Donald Trump again takes credit for ‘stopping’ India-Pakistan ‘war’, says ‘five jets were shot down’

US President Donald Trump, yet again, took the credit for “stopping a lot of wars”, including the one between nuclear countries India and Pakistan. He reiterated his remarks despite India's refutal of his claims about a “US-brokered” deal between India and Pakistan during May 2025 conflict.

The US President said on Friday, “We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on.”

This time, however, he backed a claim about shooting down of five jets. “Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually,” Trump said without explicitly mentioning whose jets were shot down.

After India carried out retaliatory military strikes on Pakistan in Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Pakistan had claimed that it had shot down five Indian Air Force jets — three Rafale jets, one Su-30, and one MiG-29.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO), had neither denied nor confirmed thes claims. He, instead, said that “losses are a part of any combat scenario.”

Later, Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier termed Pakistan's accusations – that three Indian Dassault Rafales were reportedly shot down during Operation Sindoor – “inaccurate and unfounded”.

A French report quoted Trappier as saying that no Rafale was shot down in combat, but India had lost one jet due to technical failure, and probe into the incident is currently on.

What else did Trump say Trump reiterated that the US solved the conflict between India and Pakistan “through trade.”

“You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that... But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade,” he said.