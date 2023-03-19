Former President of the United States and his family failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations worth more than a quarter-million dollars, a report from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee has stated.

Of these gifts, the report added that Trump received 17 unreported gifts from India worth almost $50,000. Among these gifts were an $8,500 vase which is about ₹7 lakh, a $4,600 i.e. ₹3.8 lakh model of the Taj Mahal, and $1,900 i.e. ₹1.5 lakh cufflinks.

The report presents preliminary findings from Committee Democrats’ ongoing investigation into former President Trump’s failure to disclose gifts from foreign government officials while in office, as required by the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act.

As per the list issued by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, other gifts included, table, black marble with mother-of-pearl and stone inlay, Makrana marble vase, Indian silk rug.

Apart from this, Footed bowl, Candelabrum, Lion statute, Scarf from Vibrant Gujarat, Photo album of the state visit by the former President and First Lady. The most expensive gift from the list is the Makrana marble vase he received from UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per the report, charm bracelet worth $2,760 (over ₹2 lakh) was gifted to former First Lady Melania Trump. His daughter Ivanka Trump was also gifted silk and wool Rug, Sculpture of the Charminar in silver, Painting on silk reportedly by the Pichwai Painting Deccan School of India, Bracelet, the report in its list of unreported items stated.

Apart from them, Trump's son in law Jared Kushner was gifted Bandhgala jacket. All these 17 gifts were unreported by the former president and his family. These gifts, as per the report were received between 2018-2021.

Among other the unreported items are 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia worth more than $45,000 ( ₹37 lakh) in all, including a dagger valued at up to $24,000 ( ₹19 lakh) and and two sword sets with a total value of $8,800 ( ₹7 lakh), the report states.

The list also features a larger-than-life painting of Trump from the president of El Salvador that committee investigators believe may have been moved to Florida, where Trump owns a beachfront mansion and three golf clubs.

Japan's Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last year, gave a $3,755 gold golf driver to Trump in November 2016, seeking to cultivate a "special relationship" with the newly minted president-elect, the Democrats said.

"The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former president Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by federal law," the House Democrats said in a statement.

As per the report, gifts above several hundred dollars that foreign officials give to the president, vice president and their families are required under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act to be reported to the State Department.

The report from House Democrats, citing State Department records, says the number of gifts reported by Trump and his family are lower than the number disclosed by previous presidents.

Meanwhile, Trump has claimed that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, according to a post on Truth Social on Saturday. Trump alleged "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office and did not provide any evidence of the expected charges. The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said, without providing evidence, that "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office indicated that he would be arrested. He did not detail what the charges would be.

Trump served as the Republican President of the United States from 2017 to 2021 and has announced his intention to run for the White House again in the 2024 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies)