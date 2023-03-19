Donald Trump, family didn't disclose THESE gifts from India, report states

As per the report, charm bracelet worth $2,760 (over ₹2 lakh) was gifted to former First Lady Melania Trump. His daughter Ivanka Trump was also gifted silk and wool Rug, Sculpture of the Charminar in silver, Painting on silk reportedly by the Pichwai Painting Deccan School of India, Bracelet, the report in its list of unreported items stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}