Donald Trump felicitates Indian homoeopathic doctor

Bhasker Sharma, a renowned homoeopathic physician has been felicitated by the White House for his contribution towards public health during the global pandemic. Sharma has been conferred with two awards namely Presidential Active Lifestyle Award and Presidential Youth Fitness Award by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Professor Dr Bhasker Sharma of Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh worked towards making the common people aware about the Coronavirus, educating them about the disease and its prevention. Dr Sharma is the only Indian homoeopathic doctor to have received this award.

"To be recognised for social good and that too by the most esteemed organisation of the most powerful country in the world is certainly an honour. Homoeopathy too is a powerful science that deserves great recognition and we continue to strive to achieve it," said Dr Bhasker Sharma, commenting on his achievement.

President Trump sent his wishes and regards via mail that contained the two certificates with his signature and a medal with the presidential seal.

Dr Bhasker Sharma holds several international records, has published many research papers and has also been conferred with various acclaimed international awards some of which include Dr Samuel Hahnemann International Award London, Senior Homeopathic International Award Singapore, Dr Ellen International Award Thailand, Dr Kent International Award Malaysia, Global Auction Personality of Homeopathy Dubai, Homeopathy Gem (shiromani) International Award Muscat, Star of Homeopathy Award London, Global Environment Award Philippines, Literature Gem (Sahitya Ratna) Award Canada, Best Homeopathy Award Nigeria, Global Icon Personality Award Africa, International Peace Award Indonesia, Doctorate Award Algeria, Homeo Bhushan Kathmandu, Homeopathy Shri Goa, Homeopathy Ratna and Chikitsa Ratna.

Dr Bhasker Sharma has written over 200 books on literature and homeopathy. He has recorded several innovations while contributing at several national and international universities. He is determined to strengthen the methodology of homeopathic medicine by the means of these new discoveries.





