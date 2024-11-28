Donald Trump ’friend of India’: Minister Goyal

PTI
Published28 Nov 2024, 01:04 PM IST
New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) President-elect Donald Trump is a "friend of India" and India-US friendship will only continue to blossom and grow further, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Trump, during his election campaign, had alleged that India, among all major countries, imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products and he had vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if elected to power.

Addressing a media briefing here, Goyal also said he was looking forward to working with his counterpart in the United States once the official processes are over and the new government takes charge.

When asked about how India is placed as the new Trump administration is set to assume charge in the US, said, the minister said: "I think we need not jump the gun. We should let the new government (in the US) come and take charge and express their formal and official views but to the best of my understanding of the situation and my own experience in working with the Trump administration ... I do not foresee any problem whatsoever".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's most popular leader today, has managed India's international relationships better than ever in the past, Goyal added.

The minister emphasised Prime Minister Modi has worked with three administrations in the US, the Obama administration, the Trump administration, the Biden administration and "we will again work with the Trump administration".

Goyal said India's relations with the US have got better and better every year.

"As Mr Trump is himself on record to say my good friend Mr Modi and the confidence he (Trump) has on the India relationship, India partnership have been expressed on many occasions," he said.

The Commerce and Industry Minister further said, "Mr Trump is a friend of India, a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I am sure this friendship will only continue to blossom and grow further as is evident from the various comments he has made so far".

