Donald Trump offers to mediate India-China border issue

NEW DELHI : Known for his unpredictability and his penchant for springing surprises, US president Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to “mediate" or “arbitrate" between India and China on recent border tensions among the two countries.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

The Indian foreign ministry was yet to react to the offer but in the past, India has resisted offers from Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan.

Tensions are running high between the US and China too with differences over trade overshadowed by public spats over the covid-19 pandemic – its origins and how it spread across the world. Trump has led the very public criticism of China on the covid-19 pandemic accusing Beijing of not doing enough to stop the spread of the disease as well as hiding facts about its intensity.

India-China tensions are over their undemarcated border with several areas along the Line of Actual Control Ladakh and North Sikkim witnessing a major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies.

India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

