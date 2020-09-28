Donald Trump paid 193 times more taxes in India compared to US in 2016: Report

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times. The president in 2017 paid $145,400 in taxes in India and $156,824 in the Philippines, compared to just $750 in US income taxes.

President Trump dismissed the claims in the report as “fake news".

US' Internal Revenue Service (IRS) figures indicate that the average tax filer paid roughly $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than what the president paid.

The details of the tax filings published Sunday complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president. The president’s financial disclosures indicated he earned at least $434.9 million in 2018, but the tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.

The bombshell disclosure comes at two days ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via