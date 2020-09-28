Donald Trump paid 193 times more taxes in India compared to US in 2016: Report

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times. The president in 2017 paid $145,400 in taxes in India and $156,824 in the Philippines, compared to just $750 in US income taxes.

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times. The president in 2017 paid $145,400 in taxes in India and $156,824 in the Philippines, compared to just $750 in US income taxes.

President Trump dismissed the claims in the report as “fake news".

President Trump dismissed the claims in the report as "fake news".

US' Internal Revenue Service (IRS) figures indicate that the average tax filer paid roughly $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than what the president paid.

The details of the tax filings published Sunday complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president. The president’s financial disclosures indicated he earned at least $434.9 million in 2018, but the tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.

The bombshell disclosure comes at two days ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday.

