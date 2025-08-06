US’ strong retaliation WARNING in Trump's executive order imposing additional 25% tariffs on India—‘A foreign country…’

US President Trump has warned that the US may impose additional measures if foreign countries retaliate against his new executive order targeting Indian imports over Russian oil purchases. The order includes a clause allowing for tougher action if challenged.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated6 Aug 2025, 09:01 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has signaled that the United States may take additional steps if foreign governments retaliate against his new executive order imposing tariffs on Indian imports over the continued purchase of Russian oil. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has signaled that the United States may take additional steps if foreign governments retaliate against his new executive order imposing tariffs on Indian imports over the continued purchase of Russian oil. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump has signaled that the United States may take additional steps if foreign governments retaliate against his new executive order imposing tariffs on Indian imports over the continued purchase of Russian oil.

Clause signals possible escalation

In the executive order, Trump includes a warning in Section (b), stating:

“Should a foreign country retaliate against the United States in response to this action, I may modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the actions herein ordered.”

This clause leaves open the door for further trade restrictions or sanctions, should affected nations—such as India—respond with countermeasures.

Follow Trump Tariff News LIVE updates here

Path for relief also offered

At the same time, Section (c) of the order offers the possibility of softening the measures, provided the impacted countries shift their stance.

“Should the Government of the Russian Federation or a foreign country impacted by this order take significant steps to address the national emergency... and align sufficiently with the United States... I may further modify this order.”

This dual approach underscores Trump’s strategy of pressure and incentive—penalizing countries engaging with Russia while offering a route to relief if they move closer to US foreign policy goals.

India-Russia energy ties

The executive order is part of a broader push to enforce secondary sanctions on nations maintaining economic ties with Russia. India, a key US strategic partner, has continued importing discounted Russian crude—an action Trump claims undercuts sanctions aimed at curbing Moscow’s ability to fund its military actions.

Trump doubles tariff on India over Russian oil purchases, raises duties to 50%

In a sharp escalation of trade tensions, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, taking the total duty on affected goods to 50%.

The White House said the move was a direct response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, which the US claims undermine Western sanctions and embolden Moscow’s war economy.

The announcement came within 24 hours of his warning during an interview with a private television channel, where he had said he would “double down” on India if New Delhi did not end its purchases of Russian crude.

Tariffs cloud upcoming trade talks

The latest tariff action comes at a delicate time, with a US delegation scheduled to visit New Delhi on 25 August for the sixth round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Meanwhile, Indian government officials have confirmed that the talks remain on schedule but acknowledged that the sudden move has “complicated the environment.”

India slams new US tariff

India has responded to US President Trump's additional 25% tariff over its trade in Russian oil, calling the move “extremely unfortunate.”

Also Read | US buying Russian Uranium, fertilizer? This is what Donald Trump has to say

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaUS’ strong retaliation WARNING in Trump's executive order imposing additional 25% tariffs on India—‘A foreign country…’
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.