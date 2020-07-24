US President Donald Trump says he is prepared to take the coronavirus vaccine - first, or last - as people want. Trump said on Wednesday that he faces an impossible situation - whether he should be the first to take a coronavirus vaccine.

"If I’m the first one they’ll say ‘he’s so selfish'. 'He wanted to get the vaccine first'. Then other people would say ‘hey, that’s a very brave thing to do’," he told Fox News.

Trump said he would lose either way, if he takes it first, or last. In the first case, people would think he is selfish and in the second case people will say he does not believe in its effectiveness, he said.

“I would absolutely, if they wanted me to and thought it was right, I’d take it first or I’d take it last."

“You do know that if I take it first, either way I lose on that one. If I don’t take it they’ll say ‘he doesn’t believe in the program’," Trump said.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration said that will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is developing. The US could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement.

The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

Under the initiative, the government will speed development and buy vaccines — before they are deemed safe and effective — so that the medication can be in hand and quickly distributed once the FDA approves or authorizes its emergency use after clinical trials.

Trump, during a Wednesday briefing, described the agreement as “historic". (With Agency Inputs)

