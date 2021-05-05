Donald Trump's personal website now has a section for his own social posts

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media platform, which he was expected to launch after Twitter and Facebook banned his accounts, is now live. However, the platform is more of a blog of Trump’s posts than a full-fledged platform. Trump launched a new section on his website yesterday, titled “ From The Desk of Donald J. Trump ", which comprises tweet-like messages from him.

Trump’s platform had been confirmed by Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the former President, in March. Miller had said that the platform would be “big" and will draw “tens of millions of people", which led many to believe that Trump was creating an alternative to Twitter and Facebook. “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably two or three months here, with his own platform," Miller told Fox News at the time.

Instead, the section on his blog only allows people to see Trump’s own posts and share them to other social media websites. There’s also a like function, though the messages don’t show a counter for the same, or how many people are following the posts. There is a function that allows users to be notified about new posts, through email or text messages.

The former US President had been banned by Twitter and Facebook after the 6 January attacks on the US Capitol building. While some platforms have reversed the ban on his accounts, both Twitter and Facebook have made the bans permanent. Trump had millions of followers on both the platforms and has been accused by many of using this reach to incite violence at the Capitol.

While Trump’s new platform is now live, the former President may return to at least one platform today. Facebook’s oversight board, which makes the final call on controversial content takedowns and bans, is expected to announce its decision on the ban later today. The board has been conducting an investigation on the case for just over three months now and has received over 9,000 comments from users on the same. The board’s decision on the matter will be binding on Facebook and many expect the ban to be overturned.

