Donald Trump's personal website now has a section for his own social posts

While Trump’s new platform is now live, the former President may return to at least one platform today. Facebook’s oversight board, which makes the final call on controversial content takedowns and bans, is expected to announce its decision on the ban later today. The board has been conducting an investigation on the case for just over three months now and has received over 9,000 comments from users on the same. The board’s decision on the matter will be binding on Facebook and many expect the ban to be overturned.