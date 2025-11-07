Donald Trump says talks with friend PM Modi on trade deal going well, plans to visit India

Donald Trump says talks with friend PM Modi going well on trade deal talks, plans to visit India

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2025, 01:05 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and PM Modi.
US President Donald Trump and PM Modi.(PTI)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India-US trade deal were going well and he could visit the country next year, as negotiations over trade continued.

Trump made the remark while responding to a question on trade deal talks.

“They are going good (trade talks). He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there (India). We will figure that out, I will go,” said Trump.

Trump added that Prime Minister Modi is a great man.

"It could be, yes," respond Trump when asked about his plan to visit India next year.

Us PresidentNarendra ModiDonald TrumpIndia US Trade Deal
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDonald Trump says talks with friend PM Modi on trade deal going well, plans to visit India
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.