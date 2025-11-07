Donald Trump says talks with friend PM Modi on trade deal going well, plans to visit India

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India-US trade deal were going well and he could visit the country next year, as negotiations over trade continued.

Trump made the remark while responding to a question on trade deal talks.

“They are going good (trade talks). He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there (India). We will figure that out, I will go,” said Trump.

Trump added that Prime Minister Modi is a great man.