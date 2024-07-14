Donald Trump shooting raises question on Secret Service protection. ’Bullet would have found its target if...’

Florida Congressman Mike Waltz alleged that the Secret Service was "repeatedly requested" to increase protection for US presidential candidate Donald Trump. He claimed that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied the request.

"I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas," Waltz posted on X on Sunday.

I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump.



Denied by Secretary Mayorkas. https://t.co/RazOVcJgCk — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the "head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign". He posted this on X while sharing a video wherein a witness was hearting telling the BBC that he "informed police and the Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle".

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Musk's and Waltz's comments came following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14.

His made the claims even as many, including Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, commended the secret service "for their quick and decisive actions" following the assassination attempt.

Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

Alleged lapses in Trump's security A Hindustan Times report claimed that Trump, the Republican candidate, was exposed 360 degrees at the Pennsylvania rally with the assassin allowed to take no less than five shots from his AR-15 assault rifle. It added that the Indian Special Protection Group (SPG) allows only 180-degree exposure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The HT report highlighted other lacunae too. It explained that Trump's assassin was spotted a mere 120 yards from the dais. Moreover, the effective range of the AR-15 rifle used by the assassin is 400 meters. "Had Trump not turned at the last millisecond, the bullet would have found its target," the report added.

The report claimed that the "Indian SPG does a 200 square meter sweep from the dais when PM Modi speaks with a gap of nearly 50-100 meters between the public and the speaking VVIP".

‘6/10 marks to the US Secret Service’ A top Indian security expert was quoted as, "I would give 6/10 marks to the US Secret Service in handling the assassination attempt." The expert said the access control was faulty and the VVIP’s head was unprotected while he was being moved to his vehicle.