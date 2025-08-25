Subscribe

Trump tariffs: No agreement will be signed against country’s interest, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that India is committed to national interests and has rejected pressure from to open markets to agricultural imports. He also emphasised the importance of supporting local farmers.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Aug 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi. He has assured that India will not sign anything that is against farmers' interest amid higher US tariffs.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 25 said that India has resisted demands to allow import of foreign agricultural produce into the country, in order to protect the interests of domestic farmers, according to a PTI report.

While he did not name the United States, Chouhan's statement comes amid the country's push for opening of India's agricultural sector and while US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent under his new trade policy.

What did Shivraj Singh Chouhan say?

Addressing the 12th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Chouhan said the new Bharat has decided in national interest and won't compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen.

“The world (read US) said you agree with us. They wanted us to open our doors for their agricultural produce. They farm on hectares of land with GM seeds and get subsidies. Our small farmers couldn't have withstood the competition,” Chouhan said, adding that no agreement will be signed against the country's interest.

“They (the US) thought we would be scared. But this is today's Bharat, which is brimming with confidence,” Chouhan added.

Minister bats for indigenous goods

Chouhan further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to 144 crore Indians to buy indigenous goods for their daily use, which will generate employment opportunities and strengthen the economy.

He also slammed the mentality of praising imported goods.

Chouhan said India has immense talent and a strong workforce. “The country had a Pushpak aerial vehicle, which is mentioned (in Ramayana),” he added.

India-US trade relations have hit a hurdle after Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent — among the highest on countries, after including 25 per cent additional duties as “punishment”, for purchase of Russian crude oil.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
