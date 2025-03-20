Donald Trump has once again threated to impose tariffs on India from April 2, PTI reported citing the United States President's interview with Breitbart News. While he said that India would “lower tariffs substantially”, Donald Trump also repeated his stance of reciprocally charging “them what they charge us”, as per the report.

Donald Trump on — PM Modi, Trade with India and Tariffs Speaking to conservative US website Breitbart News, Donald Trump spoke about his relationship with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the US' relationship with India.

He said he has a “very good relationship” with India, but “…the only problem I have with India is they’re one of the highest tariffing nations in the world. I believe they’re... probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.”

Also Read | Elon Musk faces heat amid DOGE role, Tesla vehicles set on fire in Las Vegas

On India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor… On the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC), a deal Donald Trump signed during Modi's visit to the US, the billionaire called it “group of wonderful nations” banding together “countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade.”

“India and everybody would think of them as an ally. I can say the same for others. But this is a group of wonderful nations that is countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade,” he added.

On EU and ‘Trade with Friends’… While Donald Trump did not mention China, he took a jab at the EU. “We have a powerful group of partners in trade. Again, we can’t let those partners treat us badly, however. We do better in many ways frankly with our foes than we do with our friends. The ones that wouldn’t be as friendly to us in some cases treat us better than the ones that are supposed to be friendly, like the European Union, which treats us terribly on trade,” he told Breitbart.

Also Read | Donald Trump splits from central bank officials, says Fed should cut rates

Trump's Tariff War: India Says Negotiations On Earlier on March 4, Donald Trump has claimed that India agreed to cut its tariffs “way down”, but on March 10 Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a Parliamentary panel that negotiations are still on and no agreement has yet been reached.

During his second term in the White House, Donald Trump has been vocal about “very unfair” tariffs charged by India. Among other things, has called India a “tariff king” and a “big abuser”.

India has in statements expressed wanting to deepen trade ties with the US under a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), During Modi's US visit, both countries had announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector BTA.