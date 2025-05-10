Donald Trump's full statement as India and Pakistan agree for ceasefire

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed: “Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 3:35 PM earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 5 PM hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 12 noon.”