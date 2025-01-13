Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President on January 20, with various notable figures, including tech and business leaders, attending. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India and meet with the new administration's representatives.

As Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, several prominent personalities, including politicians, tech leaders, business leaders, and other prominent leaders, will attend his inauguration event. Check the full list here:

Prominent tech leaders invited: who are attending? According to sources close to the organisers, Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to attend the event.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is also likely to attend. In addition to Altman, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil will also attend the inauguration, according to a company spokesperson.

Trump said at a press conference last month that Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Google co-founder Sergey Brin met with him at Mar-a-Lago, though Google has not confirmed the meeting.

Uber Technologies Inc CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will attend some of the surrounding festivities, according to the company. Uber also plans to host an inauguration party in Washington with Elon Musk’s X social media firm and The Free Press, a media company.

Coinbase Global Inc CEO Brian Armstrong has been invited to events around the inaugural, including a presidential dinner, the company said.

During his first term, Trump clashed with Silicon Valley on issues such as immigration and online content moderation. He was not on best terms with executives such as Zuckerberg and Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos.

However, recently, both Meta and Amazon pledged to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. Zuckerberg and Bezos have also dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Altman, meanwhile, personally donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund after having previously given money to President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

Invites sent to world leaders: Is PM Modi attending? Breaking traditions, Trump sent invitations to world leaders. He has sent personal invites to some leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump spokeswoman Karolie Leavitt confirmed the news during a show on Fox News: "This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just allies but our adversaries and our competitors, too."

However, there is no confirmation yet of whether PM Modi will be attending.

Who will attend from India? External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will represent India at the Donald Trump inauguration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration during his visit to the US.

"During the visit, the external affairs minister will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion," the MEA said in a statement.

Last month, Jaishankar said Trump had a positive political view of India, and it is in a much more advantageous position than many other countries to build "deeper" relations with his administration and take the bilateral ties forward.