Donald Trump's trial over classified documents case set to begin on May 2024

Donald Trump's trial over classified documents case set to begin on May 20241 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Earlier on 8 June, Trump was indicted on charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty.
Former President Donald Trump's trial over his mishandling of classified documents will start on 20 May 2024, according to a US court order on Friday, reported Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×