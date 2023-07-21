comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Donald Trump's trial over classified documents case set to begin on May 2024
Back

Donald Trump's trial over classified documents case set to begin on May 2024

 1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:04 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee ( with inputs from Reuters )

Earlier on 8 June, Trump was indicted on charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo (REUTERS)

Former President Donald Trump's trial over his mishandling of classified documents will start on 20 May 2024, according to a US court order on Friday, reported Reuters.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who sits in Florida's Fort Pierce, on Friday made this ruling.

Trump's lawyers had resisted setting a date but said any trial should take place following the November 2024 US presidential election, where he is the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Earlier on 8 June, Trump was indicted on charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors had asked Cannon to schedule the trial for December.

The case is one of several legal woes Trump faces as he campaigns for 2024.

Trump is set to go to trial in Manhattan on 25 March on separate charges that he falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star.

On Tuesday, he said that he received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

With agency inputs.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 09:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout