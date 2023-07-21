Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Donald Trump's trial over classified documents case set to begin on May 2024

Donald Trump's trial over classified documents case set to begin on May 2024

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:04 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee ( with inputs from Reuters )

Earlier on 8 June, Trump was indicted on charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty.

Former President Donald Trump's trial over his mishandling of classified documents will start on 20 May 2024, according to a US court order on Friday, reported Reuters.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who sits in Florida's Fort Pierce, on Friday made this ruling.

Trump's lawyers had resisted setting a date but said any trial should take place following the November 2024 US presidential election, where he is the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Earlier on 8 June, Trump was indicted on charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors had asked Cannon to schedule the trial for December.

The case is one of several legal woes Trump faces as he campaigns for 2024.

Trump is set to go to trial in Manhattan on 25 March on separate charges that he falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star.

On Tuesday, he said that he received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

With agency inputs.

