Donald Trump’s win signals growing discontent with globalisation, says S Jaishankar at HTLS 2024

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the outcome of recentlty-held US Presidential Elections reflects the American electorate's growing dissatisfaction with the effects of globalisation.

Jaishankar said that the victory of Donald Trump highlighted the undercurrents of disenchantment among voters who feel left behind by global economic and social shifts.

“If the American political verdict is interpreted, it reflects the electorate's disenchantment and unhappiness with the impact of globalisation on them,” Jaishankar said while interacting with editor-in-chief R Sukumar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 16.

The 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS2024), held in New Delhi, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and the editorial fraternity to celebrate a century of journalistic excellence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 100-year milestone of Hindustan Times by delivering an inaugural keynote address and unveiling a commemorative stamp to honour the newspaper’s illustrious journey. PM Modi said all those associated with Hindustan Times' 100-year journey deserve congratulations and are worthy of appreciation.

Jaishankar said that the US will become more self-aware under the Donald Trump administration regarding its economic and manufacturing interests. This, the minister explained, because the the nature of technology is linked to national security.

“Today, technology and national security cannot be compartmentalised, and this is part of the digital and AI revolution,” he said adding that despite being a global power, the US needs global partners and that it cannot do everything on its own.

Republican Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 5 US elections.

The Union Minister said that over the past 25 years, a certain model of globalisation was adopted, and it was the US administration led by President Bill Clinton that had accepted this model in the first place.