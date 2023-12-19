Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Donate for Desh: Congress raises around 1.5 crore in just one day through crowdfunding, says Ajay Maken

Donate for Desh: Congress raises around 1.5 crore in just one day through crowdfunding, says Ajay Maken

Livemint

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the campaign is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund', which was launched in 1920-21.

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (HT)

A day after launching its crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital, the grand old party collected 1.45 crores in a single day with Maharashtra leading the top five donor states list.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kapil Sibal said that Maharashtra donated 30.605 lakh, followed by Rajasthan with 12.981 lakh, Uttar Pradesh with 10.898 lakh, Delhi 10.589 lakh, and Karnataka 10.513 lakh.

The Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "9 AM today Morning! Total raised: 1.45 Crores! A heartfelt thanks to all the donors. Your contributions empower the underprivileged's voices and strengthen our commitment to an inclusive India.

“Top Donor States So Far: A Shout-Out! Maharashtra still leads the pack. Uttar Pradesh jumps to third position, followed by Delhi. Maharashtra leads with 30.605L, Followed by Rajasthan: 12.981L, Uttar Pradesh: 10.898L, Delhi: 10.589L, Karnataka: 10.513L. Keep the momentum going!"

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital to raise funds ahead of the general election due next year. He also asked people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs.

As part of the donation, Kharge donated a sum of 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken.

He mentioned that the party will receive money from small donors, adding, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programs and policies".

"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public. Congress always got help from the general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of the people of the country," he said.

He expected that people would in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, he said.

The Congress said that the 'Donate fo Desh' campaign has been launched as the party completes 138 years. Party leader Ajay Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by donating 138, 1,380 or 1,38,000, adding the donor can choose to donate a different amount.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.