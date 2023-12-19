A day after launching its crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital, the grand old party collected ₹1.45 crores in a single day with Maharashtra leading the top five donor states list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kapil Sibal said that Maharashtra donated ₹30.605 lakh, followed by Rajasthan with ₹12.981 lakh, Uttar Pradesh with ₹10.898 lakh, Delhi ₹10.589 lakh, and Karnataka ₹10.513 lakh.

The Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "9 AM today Morning! Total raised: ₹1.45 Crores! A heartfelt thanks to all the donors. Your contributions empower the underprivileged's voices and strengthen our commitment to an inclusive India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Top Donor States So Far: A Shout-Out! Maharashtra still leads the pack. Uttar Pradesh jumps to third position, followed by Delhi. Maharashtra leads with ₹30.605L, Followed by Rajasthan: ₹12.981L, Uttar Pradesh: ₹10.898L, Delhi: ₹10.589L, Karnataka: ₹10.513L. Keep the momentum going!"

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital to raise funds ahead of the general election due next year. He also asked people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs.

As part of the donation, Kharge donated a sum of ₹1,38,000 from his salary to launch the campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He mentioned that the party will receive money from small donors, adding, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programs and policies".

"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public. Congress always got help from the general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of the people of the country," he said.

He expected that people would in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress said that the 'Donate fo Desh' campaign has been launched as the party completes 138 years. Party leader Ajay Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by donating ₹138, 1,380 or 1,38,000, adding the donor can choose to donate a different amount.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.