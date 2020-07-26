Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami, head of Udupi-based Pejawar Mutt in Karnataka, who attended a recent virtual meeting of the trust, said it was suggested a sum of ₹ten per head be collected and ₹100 from household as part of the resource mobilisation efforts. "It's just a suggestion, it's not like tax. It's kind of a road-map for people who are desirous of participating in the construction of the Mandir," the seer told PTI. "We will accept donations from whoever has devotion towards and faith in Lord Ram," he said when asked if contributions would be accepted from all communities and not limited to Hindus only.