Donations to PM Cares fund can be set off against CSR spending target

New Delhi: Corporate affairs ministry on Friday said donations to the ‘PM Cares’ fund made in March 2020 that is over and above a company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligation for FY20 can be set off against the subsequent years’ spending obligation subject to riders.

The ministry said in a clarification that the relief is available to donations made to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM Cares) fund in response to an appeal made to companies last year. The appeal was for contributing any unspent CSR amount as well as any fund over and above the CSR spending obligations for FY20.

The ministry said that the contribution to the PM Cares fund in excess of FY20 CSR obligation can be set off against the mandated CSR spending for FY21 after factoring in any unspent CSR amount for previous years.

The ministry also said that for availing of such set off facility, the chief financial officer of the company should certify that the donation to PM Cares fund was made on 31 March 2020 responding to the appeal. It should also be certified by the statutory auditor of the company.

Another rider for availing of this facility is that details of contribution to PM Cares fund should be disclosed separately in the annual report on CSR as well as in the Board’s Report for FY21, the ministry said.

The clarification is significant as defaulting on CSR spending obligation invites monetary penalty. The penalty provision that took effect from 22 January this year prescribes at least ₹1 crore for the defaulting company and at least ₹two lakh for each defaulting officer.

Companies with net worth of ₹500 crore or more, or a turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more, or net profit of ₹five crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.