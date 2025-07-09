Donkey Route Case: ED raids 11 locations across Punjab and Haryana — What we know so far

The Jalandhar Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out searches at 11 locations across Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Moga, Ambala, Kurushetra and Karnal in relation with the ‘Donkey Route case’ under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said on the day.

The case is related to illegal immigrants deported from the United States to India earlier this year.

The ED initiated a PMLA case on the basis of FIRs registered by police authorities in Punjab and Haryana against the travel/ visa agents and middlemen who allegedly cheated with various persons willing to go to the US.

The ED had earlier recorded statements of a few deportees as it carried out the investigations. The names of suspects were revealed after examining facts, following which the bureau conducted the searches on Wednesday.

Here is what we know about the Donkey Route case and the ED's investigation:

What is the Donkey Route case probed by ED? The Donkey Route case stems from multiple FIRs registered in Punjab and Haryana against travel and visa agents, as well as middlemen, who have been accused of cheating on several people wanting to go to the US.

During its investigation, the ED found that the agents used to target the innocent persons who were willing to go abroad. They made false promises of sending these people through legal channels and on flights, charging them exorbitant amounts.

The accused agents used to charge ₹40-50 lakh per candidate to send them abroad, the investigations found.

However, the agents used to dupe the innocent persons as they were sent through illegal routes, also known as Donkey Routes. The candidates were made to cross the borders of multiple countries illegally through dangerous routes under the influence of Donkers and Mafias.

Additionally, these travel agents in collusion with the donkers and mafias used to create dangerous situations by threatening the candidates and their families, thereby extorting even more money.