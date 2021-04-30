Don’t act against people sending SOS on social media: SC

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Central government in the matter, agreed with the court, saying there could not be any action on people who were already in distress. The court’s observations assume significance in the wake of a recent case lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi against a 26-year-old man for allegedly spreading “false information" on social media over the supply of oxygen. Shashank Yadav made an appeal on Twitter for an oxygen cylinder for his critically ill grandfather, which the police claimed was false. Earlier this week, Yadav was booked under the charges of the Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code for spreading false information with an intent to create panic in society. Yadav was taken to a police station for questioning but was later let off.

