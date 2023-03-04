'Don't ask same questions again and again': Delhi Court tells CBI as Manish Sisodia cites ‘mental harassment’2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday granted the CBI two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia.
A Delhi Court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, urging the probe agency to not ask him the same questions repeatedly. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested last week in connections with alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's now scrapped excise policy.
