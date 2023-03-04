A Delhi Court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, urging the probe agency to not ask him the same questions repeatedly. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested last week in connections with alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's now scrapped excise policy.

"They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment," Sisodia said.

Following this, Special judge M K Nagpal had directed the probe agency to tweak their questioning style. The CBI has been asked to stop asking Sisodia the “same questions again and again".

“If you have something new, ask him," the court said.

The court also directed that the interrogation during the remand period be conducted in a space covered by CCTVs in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. The footage will have to be preserved by the CBI.

The former Deputy CM had opposed the CBI plea seeking 3 days of additional custody. Sisodia's lawyer contended that the inefficiency of the agency could be ground for remand and that Sisodia cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

“Non-cooperation cannot be a ground for remand. They cannot say we will wait till he confesses. They should have completed the investigation," advocate Dayan Krishnan asserted.

The court has issued notice to the CBI on Sisodia's bail plea and directed it to file a reply by March 10.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. As the initial 5 day remand granted to the CBI ran out, he was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday afternoon amid heavy security deployment.

“CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia," asserted AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Party workers had staged a protest outside the premises as the hearing took place on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)