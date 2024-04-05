‘Don't become propaganda machine for BJP': CM Vijayan asks Doordarshan to not air 'The Kerala Story'
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 'The Kerala Story' film would 'exacerbate communal tensions' in the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
A political row has erupted about the film 'The Kerala Story' released last year, which garnered praise from the right-wing group, including several cabinet leaders of the Modi government. In the latest development, the screening of the film on the Doordarshan TV channel has led to a bitter political spat between the left and right-wing groups.