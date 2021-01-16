Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Don't believe in rumours, listen to experts: Delhi CM Kejriwal on mega Covid-19 vaccination drive
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at LNJP Hospital

Don't believe in rumours, listen to experts: Delhi CM Kejriwal on mega Covid-19 vaccination drive

2 min read . 02:21 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Kejriwal urged people not to believe in rumours and listen to experts who say COVID-19 vaccines are safe
  • The vaccination drive has started at 81 centres in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took stock of the Covid-19 vaccination drive at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital that kickstarted today morning across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took stock of the Covid-19 vaccination drive at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital that kickstarted today morning across the country.

During the review, Kejriwal urged people not to believe in rumours and listen to experts who say COVID-19 vaccines are safe, as the world's largest immunisation programme against the disease began.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Elon Musk wishes Wikipedia as it turns 20, says 'so glad you exist'

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST

Foreign Investors Expect the Dollar to Remain Weak Under Biden

4 min read . 01:55 PM IST

Tamil Nadu rolls out Covid-19 vaccination, govt doctor gets first vaccine shot

1 min read . 01:38 PM IST

How the largest vaccination drive in India is being conducted in various states

4 min read . 01:39 PM IST

During the review, Kejriwal urged people not to believe in rumours and listen to experts who say COVID-19 vaccines are safe, as the world's largest immunisation programme against the disease began.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Elon Musk wishes Wikipedia as it turns 20, says 'so glad you exist'

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST

Foreign Investors Expect the Dollar to Remain Weak Under Biden

4 min read . 01:55 PM IST

Tamil Nadu rolls out Covid-19 vaccination, govt doctor gets first vaccine shot

1 min read . 01:38 PM IST

How the largest vaccination drive in India is being conducted in various states

4 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"There is excitement and happiness among those taking the vaccine, and together we will soon defeat Corona, but until then keep following the rules of infection prevention," the chief minister tweeted.

Kejriwal inspected the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and interacted with some health workers who received the shot and lauded their contribution in fighting the pandemic.

The vaccination drive has started at 81 centres in Delhi.

"I have interacted with those vaccinated. No one has any problem. All are happy that they will get rid of coronavirus," the chief minister said.

He said, "I want to say to all not to pay attention to rumours and misinformation. The experts say vaccines are safe and there is no need to worry."

But there is a need to use face masks and maintain social distancing even after receiving the vaccine shots, Kejriwal stressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and urged people to show patience during the COVID-19 immunisation drive as they had shown till now in fighting the pandemic.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.