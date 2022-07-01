‘Don’t betray Mumbai': Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde govt over Metro shed issue

Thackeray made a fervent appeal to the Shinde-led government not to go ahead with the Metro-3 car shed project at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, which was declared a reserved forest
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the new Eknath Shinde government's move to relocate a Mumbai Metro car shed to the green belt of Aarey Colony, reversing a key decision of the previous regime.
Addressing a press conference, Thackeray made a fervent appeal to the Shinde-led government not to go ahead with the Metro-3 car shed project at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, which was declared a reserved forest by the previous MVA regime.
The former CM asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai on the car shed issue like it "betrayed" him in power politics.
"Let the Metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg (the site chosen by MVA government) and not in Aarey. I am with the environmentalists and we had declared Aarey as a reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest," he said.
Thackeray takes on BJP
Further, the Shiv Sena president questioned the BJP's decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the top post.
The former CM also refused to accept Shinde as a "Shiv Sena chief minister" and wondered what the BJP has gained by not having its own leader at the helm for the remaining term of the top office.
He accused BJP and accused it of not honouring what he claimed was an understanding between him and Union minister Amit Shah to rotate the CM's post between the two saffron parties after the 2019 Assembly polls.
Thackeray asked the BJP why it first denied that there was no agreement on the rotational chief minister two-and-a-half years ago.
Had the BJP agreed, the change of power would have happened in a graceful and dignified manner, he said.
“The way this (Shinde) government was formed and those (the BJP) who formed the government…they have said that a 'so called Shiv Sainik' has been made the chief minister," he said.
"Had everything taken place as decided between me and Amit Shah, the change of power would have been graceful and I would not have become the chief minister or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not have been formed," Thackeray added.
Asserting that Shinde is "not a Shiv Sena chief minister", Thackeray said there can be no Shiv Sena by keeping the party aside.
Springing a surprise, Fadnavis on Thursday evening announced that Shinde, who led the revolt in the Shiv Sena, would be the new chief minister of the state.
"Those who did not keep the word two-and-a-half years back and by back-stabbing (the Sena)… again attempts are made to create confusion among the Shiv Sainiks by calling it (Shinde) a Shiv Sena CM, then this is not a Sena CM. There can be no Sena CM by keeping the Sena aside," Thackeray said.
Suspension of rebels
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on 11 July the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from the assembly of Chief Minister Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending, saying it was “fully conscious" of the issue.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Prabhu, that the interim plea needed an urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers including the chief minister.
