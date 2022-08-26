Don't burden utilities: FM Sitharaman takes jibe at opposition on freebies debate2 min read . 07:44 PM IST
- The debate is not about what constitutes a freebie, but if you have given a promise, provision for it, FM Sitharaman said
Political parties that come to power on pre-poll promises of freebies should pay for those through budgetary provisions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and further cited that in many states, the burden for the freebies is often thrust upon the power discoms or gencos.
Political parties that come to power on pre-poll promises of freebies should pay for those through budgetary provisions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and further cited that in many states, the burden for the freebies is often thrust upon the power discoms or gencos.
"If a promise has been made to the people at the time of the election, you are looking at a quid pro quo. You should be, as a responsible party, assume after you come to power, make a provision in the budget for it," Sitharaman said during an event.
"If a promise has been made to the people at the time of the election, you are looking at a quid pro quo. You should be, as a responsible party, assume after you come to power, make a provision in the budget for it," Sitharaman said during an event.
"You end up shifting the burden to the discom which has not gone to the election. The discom has not asked for votes. Why should they be burdened? Do they have the power to stop continuing the supply? And similarly the gencos," she said.
"You end up shifting the burden to the discom which has not gone to the election. The discom has not asked for votes. Why should they be burdened? Do they have the power to stop continuing the supply? And similarly the gencos," she said.
"The debate is not about what constitutes a freebie, but if you have given a promise, provision for it," she added.
"The debate is not about what constitutes a freebie, but if you have given a promise, provision for it," she added.
A heated debate on the subject of freebies is brewing between the BJP and Opposition parties like AAP. Earlier, Sitharaman had blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a perverse twist to the debate.
A heated debate on the subject of freebies is brewing between the BJP and Opposition parties like AAP. Earlier, Sitharaman had blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a perverse twist to the debate.
"This is an important issue for India to debate and all should join the debate," she said.
"This is an important issue for India to debate and all should join the debate," she said.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed listing before a three-judge bench pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-election freebies, saying it appeared the issues raised before it require an "extensive" hearing.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed listing before a three-judge bench pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-election freebies, saying it appeared the issues raised before it require an "extensive" hearing.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that certain preliminary issues may be needed to be deliberated upon in these petitions.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that certain preliminary issues may be needed to be deliberated upon in these petitions.
The court order on Justice Ramana's last day in office comes against the backdrop of the freebies versus welfare scheme debate that has sparked a political slugfest in the recent weeks.
The court order on Justice Ramana's last day in office comes against the backdrop of the freebies versus welfare scheme debate that has sparked a political slugfest in the recent weeks.
The bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar, said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.
The bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar, said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)