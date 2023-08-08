Farhan Akhtar, on August 8, graced his official social media handles with a tantalising teaser that has sent waves of excitement (and uproar) rippling through the virtual realm. This brief but impactful promo seems to herald the arrival of "Don 3, the much-anticipated continuation of a franchise that has enthralled audiences for years.

Shah Rukh Khan fans are outraged that Farhan announced the launch of a “new era" as it seemingly means there won’t be any SRK in the movie, as rumoured earlier.

“There's no need to call it Don 3 if you don't have SRK in it. If it's a new era, just effin call it a reboot. Fly on the coat tails of Don & Don 2 and not even have the courtesy to value fan emotions in the right way after years of us wanting an SRK Don 3 is just disrespectful," tweeted a seemingly-upset fan.

“No srk no don," declared one fan while another wrote, “Sorry but this makes no sense. It says Don 3 meaning it is the 3rd part, but then it has no SRK in it. But then it also says A NEW ERA BEGINS. So why is it named Don 3 at all? Its not the same Don! Might as well have rebooted the entire thing and just named it Don: A New Era."