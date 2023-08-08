‘Don’t call it Don 3 if there’s no Shah Rukh Khan’: Fans get furious over Farhan Akhtar’s teaser; memes galore1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Fans have expressed outrage as Farhan Akhtar announced ‘Don 3’ apparently without Shah Rukh Khan.
Farhan Akhtar, on August 8, graced his official social media handles with a tantalising teaser that has sent waves of excitement (and uproar) rippling through the virtual realm. This brief but impactful promo seems to herald the arrival of "Don 3, the much-anticipated continuation of a franchise that has enthralled audiences for years.
Shah Rukh Khan fans are outraged that Farhan announced the launch of a “new era" as it seemingly means there won’t be any SRK in the movie, as rumoured earlier.
“There's no need to call it Don 3 if you don't have SRK in it. If it's a new era, just effin call it a reboot. Fly on the coat tails of Don & Don 2 and not even have the courtesy to value fan emotions in the right way after years of us wanting an SRK Don 3 is just disrespectful," tweeted a seemingly-upset fan.
“No srk no don," declared one fan while another wrote, “Sorry but this makes no sense. It says Don 3 meaning it is the 3rd part, but then it has no SRK in it. But then it also says A NEW ERA BEGINS. So why is it named Don 3 at all? Its not the same Don! Might as well have rebooted the entire thing and just named it Don: A New Era."
“Shah Rukh as the don was unconvincing. Only his Chhapri fans liked this don with Shahrukh. Good. You moved on to the new actor. But if Shah Rukh is not in it then DON3 is not suitable," came a confusing tweet.
“you're answerable to us all SRKians.. We've eagerly waited for 10 years for Don3.. Any news about #Don3 we used to get excited, participate in discussions amongst ourselves, Twitter trends, etc. We waited, and waited and now you want to renew/reboot it and that too with same name," one fan tweeted.
“Just Imagine What if....They r trying to bluff us by Fake news and Later on SRK will be Officially Announced for DON 3. Can only pray for it to happen," one optimistic fan kept the options open.