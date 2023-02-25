'Don't consider myself Indian, calling me terrorist is terrorism': Waris Punjab De chief
In a recent interview, Waris Punjab De Chief, Amritpal Singh said 'he doesn't consider himself a citizen of India’. He also said that calling him a 'terrorist is terrorism'
Calling passport merely a document for travelling, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday said he “doesn't consider himself a citizen of India". He said that merely having a passport doesn't make him an Indian. The sympathizer of Khalistan separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Amritpal Singh said his remarks against Amit Shah were "not a threat" to the Union Home Minister, but rather a threat to them.
