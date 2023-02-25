Calling passport merely a document for travelling, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday said he “doesn't consider himself a citizen of India". He said that merely having a passport doesn't make him an Indian. The sympathizer of Khalistan separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Amritpal Singh said his remarks against Amit Shah were "not a threat" to the Union Home Minister, but rather a threat to them.

Amritpal Singh also told ANI that calling him a "terrorist is terrorism". He further claimed of working for the people of Punjab and has an influence on Punjab's youth for the “right reasons". He further said that he has many “political enemies" and he is against the bigger industries that are destroying the economy across the country.

Also Read: Whatever is happening in Punjab, had predicted it…: Kangana Ranaut on Ajnala police station attack

On the issue of Khalistan, Amritpal Singh said Khalistan is a “very normal discussion" in Punjab. He compared the demand for ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with that of ‘Khalistan’ and said the latter is very “pure".

"Amit Shah had said that he won't let the Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi and if you do the same then you'd have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding 'Hindu Rashtra', then I'll see if he remains Home Minister," Amritpal told ANI on February 23.

Also Read: Punjab govt bans public display of firearms, songs glorifying weapons

"That's what the problem is. When you are not Punjabi and do not visit the state very frequently, and when you see everything through media, it looks very scary. But it is not. Khalistan is a very normal discussion here. When Supreme Court says anybody can say Khalistan Zindabad, it's not a crime. An MP got elected saying 'Khalistan Zindabad' from Sangrur," he said.

He also said that whenever someone says chanting ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ is bad, it is equal to “challenging the Supreme Court". He also said that the “idea of Hindu Rashtra is totally opposite to the idea of Khalistan. Hindu Rashtra does not include other identities, either you are a Hindu or dead. They don't give you options. The idea of Khalistan is so pure, it's idea is the raj of Khalistan."

Amrit Singh said Punjab is a peaceful state and claimed that he fights against drugs and encourages youths to come out of addiction. Amritpal Singh called the bigger industry as the destroyer of local economy. He said that people are calling him a terrorist because he is fighting against capitalism.

"I am fighting against bigger industries. The bigger industries are coming to Punjab and destroying the economy not just in Punjab but in every state. They are destroying the local businesses. Privatization is at its peak right now. When I speak against capitalism, these people are my enemies. They own the media houses. They call Amritpal a terrorist. Calling me a terrorist is a terrorism, when a person fights against terrorism and has an influence on youth, not for any wrong reasons, but for right reasons," he said.

Talking about the protest by his followers after the FIR registered against Lovepreet Singh, he said, "When the police started lathi-charge, I got out of my car and went in the front. What happened yesterday is now over. Punjab is not disturbed, but a peaceful state," he said while describing the Ajnala clashes with the police." He also called the violence during the protest a failure of the system.

Amritpal Singh claimed that he was doing the job of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. He also mentioned how many months passed in the sacrilege case and Sidhu Mosse Wala got killed.

(With agency inputs)