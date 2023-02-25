"I am fighting against bigger industries. The bigger industries are coming to Punjab and destroying the economy not just in Punjab but in every state. They are destroying the local businesses. Privatization is at its peak right now. When I speak against capitalism, these people are my enemies. They own the media houses. They call Amritpal a terrorist. Calling me a terrorist is a terrorism, when a person fights against terrorism and has an influence on youth, not for any wrong reasons, but for right reasons," he said.