'Don't dare this act': Mumbai Police on car stunt video; 2 booked. Watch

'Don't dare this act': Mumbai Police on car stunt video; 2 booked. Watch1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
The Mumbai police on Wednesday shared the video of two men cruising on the roads of Mumbai, albeit one was on the bonnet of the car.
“Don't Dare This Devil's Act", Mumbai police takes to microblogging site Twitter to alert citizens on road safety.
The Mumbai police on Wednesday shared the video of two men cruising on the roads of Mumbai, albeit one was on the bonnet of the car.
As much as the car stunt was indeed a ‘Dare Devil Act’, its also against the road safety laws.
In a sarcastic manner, the tweet read, “They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location and landed up getting the chills at Bandra Police Station."
The men are later seen in the video sharing what they did and how that was wrong.
The tweet further read what they did wrong and and the police mentioned the IPC section under which the two men were booked.
“Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 & 336 #RoadSafety"
Mumbai Police's tweets are more often replete with wit and humour and takes a rather interactive way of engaging citizens into an awareness campaign. Instead of long lectures, they have put up examples for people to be careful.
