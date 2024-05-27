Don't defame Adani, plea filed in Delhi HC against Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi

A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making false, fabricated and misleading remarks againt Adani group.

The petitioner has sought to prevent the top Congress and BJP leaders from making unsubstantial claims that could harm the Adani Group's market value and investors.

According to reports, Surjit Singh Yadav, who claims to be a farmer and stock investor, has filed a suit.

The suit has also accused Rahul Gandhi of distorting facts against Adani.

The petition said that the speech delivered by Rahul Gandhi was grossly misleading and delivered to create confusion in the minds of readers/viewers so that the image of the Adani Group of companies could be downgraded in the eyes of the public and investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"That such false, fabricated and misleading speech delivered and propagated by the Defendant No. 1 (Rahul Gandhi) while twisting about the loan write off and the allegations leveled by the defendant No. 2 (PM Modi) without any basis and justification against the Industrialists has the potential to cause confusion among the general investors who invests in Indian Stock Market and the Plaintiff resulting in the high unanticipated volatility in the stock prices of the companies of these industrialists are causing huge losses to the investors and traders which also includes the plaintiff." reported ABP News quoting a plea.

Last month, targeting Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked why Shehzada (Congress leader) stopped talking of Ambani and Adani in this election all of sudden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responded to Modi's question if Congress received "tempo loads of black money" from Adani-Ambani, Rahul Gandhi quipped if the prime minister was speaking from his “personal experience".

Gandhi had also dared PM Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 24, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived of loans of his billionaire friends worth ₹16 lakh crore, and said, "The money which could have been used to cure the pain of 'Indians' was spent to create hype for the 'Adanis'"

