Don't delay development planned for Telangana people, PM Modi tells KCR-led government
Don't delay development planned for Telangana people, PM Modi tells KCR-led government

2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:29 PM IST Livemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being received upon arrival by Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at the airport, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being received upon arrival by Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at the airport, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)

  • Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly going to skip the PM Modi event in the state. Further reports have also suggested that KCR will not be receiving the PM at the airport as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Telangana, to inaugurate several development projects for the poll-bound state, on Saturday urged the state's BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in the development being planned for the people of the state.

Notably this is not the first time the state CM has skipped events featuring PM Modi. 

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone for projects like AIIMS Bibinagar and flagged off Telangana's second Vande Bharat train in Hyderabad.

PM Modi during his address to a rally in Hyderabad, expressed ‘pain’ at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.

PM Modi said he was pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in Centre's projects which according to him is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana. "I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," he said.

Speaking at the public meeting in Hyderabad, Modi without mentioning any names, said a handful of people encouraging 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana.

"Handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana," the PM added.

Modi said due to the covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the world was witnessing ups and downs in the economy, but amid this uncertainty India was one of the countries which was investing record amount on infrastructure modernisation.

He said 10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station here.

He also launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue.

(With inputs from PTI)

