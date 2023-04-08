Don't delay development planned for Telangana people, PM Modi tells KCR-led government2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:29 PM IST
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly going to skip the PM Modi event in the state. Further reports have also suggested that KCR will not be receiving the PM at the airport as well.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Telangana, to inaugurate several development projects for the poll-bound state, on Saturday urged the state's BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in the development being planned for the people of the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×