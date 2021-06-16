Don't download fake oximeter apps, may steal biometric data: Tamil Nadu police

The police said the fake oximeter app claims to detect blood-oxygen levels. If a user downloads the app, it then asks to test oxygen level using fingerprint sensors. The fake oximeter app also takes permission to access various features on the mobile. If permission is granted, then the cybercriminals could steal sensitive data such as OTP, saved passwords, card details, photos, contacts, and even the biometric information that could be used to access banking and other sensitive applications on the phone, the Tamil Nadu police said in a statement.