A mini clip by an Instagram user has left social media in splits. Over seven million people have already watched the video and have given it over 350,000 likes. In the road sign that is captured in the video, the Kullu Police provide a warning against "Drink and Drive".

There has been a rise in the use of creative and entertaining methods to raise public awareness of a variety of issues. Following the trend, the Kullu Police has now produced a hilarious road safety warning sign board.

View Full Image A sign board by Kullu Police

The short clip showed the advisory against drinking and driving. The warning read, "Don't drive drunk. Jail in Manali is extremely cold." There is a smoking warning on the signboard as well that says: "Cigarette burns the lungs".

Instagram users have reacted enthusiastically to the video clip. While the sign itself is hilarious in itself, some of the users pointed at the leaves around the sign board. The curiosity is generated because the leaves look uncannily similar to marijuana leaves.

There are some amusing placards, aimed at reckless drivers with a sense of humour, scattered over the 478km long Manali-Leh route. A sequence of puns and rhymes with obscure messages that are not always simple to decipher cover up the sombre truth that reckless driving can kill.

The Border Roads Organization, which began "Project Himank" in 1985 with the goal of maintaining and repairing some of the highest roads in India in the northern Himalayas, erected the sign boards. Those in charge obviously retained their sense of humour despite the difficult terrain and terrible weather conditions.

One of the signs reads: I Am ‘Curveceous’ Be Slow. Placed on a steep corner, the sign uses a degree of personification in its message by appearing to equate the road curves to the body of a woman. The funny way that the word "curvaceous" is spelled adds to the hilarity.

Another sign reads: Don’t Be Silly in the Hilly. On the edge of a section of the road that is notoriously windy, there is a fairly unappealing notice. Although it is not stated, it is assumed that the "silliness" it refers to is poor driving.