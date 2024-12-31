As New Year's Eve approaches, the Noida Police have implemented a series of special measures to ensure the safety of individuals consuming alcohol on December 31. In collaboration with bar and restaurant owners, the Noida police will provide cab and auto services to transport heavily intoxicated individuals safely home, according to India Today report.

Mint could not independently verify this information.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh stated, “We have implemented extensive security measures, including drone surveillance and special cab and auto services, to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve. Bar and restaurant operators will assist those heavily intoxicated in reaching home.”

Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will operate for an additional hour on New Year's Eve, remaining open from 10 am to 11 pm on December 31, officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | Noida liquor shops to stay open longer tonight: Check new timings here

To bolster security, nearly 3,000 police personnel and seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed across Noida and Greater Noida. Malls have been instructed to enhance security measures, particularly in dark areas like parking zones, and to increase staff presence near women’s washrooms. Singh further emphasised that officers will be stationed at helpdesks in malls, pubs, and restaurants to prevent intoxicated individuals from driving cars or bikes.

In addition to these initiatives, traffic personnel will monitor vulnerable areas with speed guns and deploy zigzag barriers at 115 locations to manage speeding. Breathalyser tests will be conducted at 30 junctions to check for drunk driving. The police have also arranged designated parking spaces at popular venues such as GIP Mall and Gardens Galleria, accommodating around 7,000 vehicles.