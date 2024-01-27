Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some personal advice with armies across the world when it comes to engaging against the Indian Army. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Some personal advice to other armies: Don’t ever.. EVER… mess with these guys…" the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote.

He was quoting a post by social media user Harjinder Singh Kukreja, who posted a video of the Sikh Regiment's march past at the 75th Republic Day parade on January 26.

Kukreja wrote: "In the echoes Sikh Regiment’s march, their legacy resounds. ‘Nischey Kar Apni Jeet Karon’ – with determination, they vow to triumph. As they stride with valor in the Republic Day 2024 Parade, their battle cry ‘Bole So Nihal - Sat Sri Akal’ inspires awe."

R-Day Parade: Army's Sikh and Kumaon Regiments Shine The 75th Republic Day parade in the capital showcased the prowess of the Indian Army with marching contingents from various regiments.

A contingent of the Indian Army's Sikh Regiment, commanded by Major Sarabjeet Singh, marched down the Kartavya Path. Established in 1846 from the remnants of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's 'Sher-e-Punjab' army, the Sikh Regiment has a rich history, contributing significantly to various battles and campaigns.

It played pivotal roles in the North-West Frontier Province during British India and participated in various World War I battles and campaigns, including Tofrek (1885), Saragarhi (1897), La Bassee (1914), Neuve Chapelle (1914-15), and Hai (1917). Post-Independence, the Sikh regiment continued its crucial contributions in Srinagar (1947), Tithwal (1948), Burki (1965), Raja (1965), Poonch (1971), and Parbat Ali (1971).

The regiment's commendable service has been acknowledged with numerous accolades, including 82 battle honours, 16 theatre honours, 10 Victoria Crosses, 21 Indian Orders of Merit, two Param Vir Chakras, three Ashoka Chakras, one Padma Vibhushan, two Padma Bhushans, 11 Param Vishishit Seva Medals, 14 Maha Vir Chakras, 12 Kirti Chakras, and two Uttam Vishishit Seva Medals.

Additionally, the regiment has received 72 Shaurya Chakras, one Padma Shree, 19 Ati Vishishit Seva Medals, eight Vir Chakras, nine Yudh Seva Medals, 293 Sena Medals, 61 Vishishit Seva Medals, and seven Arjuna Awards for their exceptional service and bravery.

Following the Sikh Regiment, the Kumaon Regiment, led by Captain Chinmay Shekhar Tapaswi, took its place in the parade. This regiment, the first to see action in Jammu and Kashmir post-independence, holds the motto 'Parakramo Vijayate' (valour triumphs) and has a commendable record of gallantry awards.

The parade also featured a combined band of 72 musicians from the Army Air Defence College and Centre, Dogra Regiment Centre, and the Indian Army Service Corps Centre (North). Playing 'Sare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara,' the band added a musical touch to the Republic Day celebration.

To conclude the marching contingents, a combined band of 72 musicians from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre, Jat Regimental Centre, and the Army Ordnance Corps Centre showcased their musical prowess. Led by Subedar Ajay Kumar N of the AOC Centre, the band added a vibrant note to the Republic Day parade.

(With inputs from PTI)

