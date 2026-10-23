Don't fall prey to cyber frauds! Searching for bank customer care numbers? Warning from SBI - here’s how to stay safe

The State Bank of India (SBI) has warned customers against searching online for a bank’s customer care number, as fraudsters use fake helpline listings to trick people into sharing sensitive details or transferring money.

SBI says customers should get customer support details only from the bank’s official website, not from any third-party source. The advisory is part of its National Cyber Security Month Special Campaign 6.0, which promotes safe digital banking practices and helps people recognise and avoid online scams.

In a post on X dated 20 October 2026, SBI said: “National Cyber Security Month Special Campaign 6.0 Searching for the customer care number? Visit only the official website of the concerned organization for any support or details of the customer care number. Stay Alert, Stay Safe!! @DFS_India @DARPG_GoI @Cyberdost”

The post includes a 1:02-minute video showing how these scams work. It explains that searching for “customer service” or a “local business number” and calling a top result can lead to financial loss.

How does the fake customer care number scam work? A customer searches for the bank’s helpline and clicks a top result because the name matches. The person who answers sounds professional, but the listing may be fake, created by scammers to gain trust. They may then ask for bank details, request a payment or ask the customer to download an app. One wrong step can mean losing money.

The complete tweet can be referred to at the following link:

Fraudsters can publish fake numbers on websites, online directories and social media. Once a customer calls, the fraudster may pose as a bank officer or representative to obtain sensitive information or persuade the victim to transfer funds to other accounts. Customers who lose money to fraud should also be aware of the RBI’s rules on bank liability and compensation.

How can customers avoid fake customer care numbers? Use official websites: Make sure you use only your bank's official website. Visit the website and check for the ‘Contact Us’ tab. Obtain complete details through there only. Don’t depend on unverified sources.

Avoid suspicious listings: Do not blindly trust numbers listed on random websites, online portals, third-party applications, sponsored search results or unverified social media posts.

Beware of impersonation: Fraudsters may pose as bank officers, RBI or ED officers, or other top representatives to obtain sensitive financial information such as CVV, OTP, ATM PIN, etc., or trick customers into transferring money.

Never share confidential details: Do not discuss or disclose your ATM PIN, internet banking password, card CVV or one-time password (OTP) to anyone claiming to be a bank representative. No bank ever requests such data in any complaint or dispute resolution process.

Verify before acting: If a caller threatens to close your account, requests sensitive information, asks you to install an unknown APK file or application, or urges you to transfer money to resolve a dispute quickly, disconnect the call and contact the bank through an official channel. What should you do if you suspect fraud? Don’t panic. Contact your bank immediately and report the incident on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or call 1930, the national cybercrime helpline.