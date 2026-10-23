Don't fall prey to cyber frauds! Searching for bank customer care numbers? Warning from SBI - here’s how to stay safe

Make sure you use only your bank's official website. Visit the website and check for the ‘Contact Us’ tab. Obtain complete details through there only. Don’t depend on unverified sources.

Do not blindly trust numbers listed on random websites, online portals, third-party applications, sponsored search results or unverified social media posts.

Fraudsters may pose as bank officers, RBI or ED officers, or other top representatives to obtain sensitive financial information such as CVV, OTP, ATM PIN, etc., or trick customers into transferring money.

Do not discuss or disclose your ATM PIN, internet banking password, card CVV or one-time password (OTP) to anyone claiming to be a bank representative. No bank ever requests such data in any complaint or dispute resolution process.

If a caller threatens to close your account, requests sensitive information, asks you to install an unknown

APK file

or application, or urges you to transfer money to resolve a dispute quickly, disconnect the call and contact the bank through an official channel.