'Don't fear failure': Women leaders pave way for promising future in India's fintech sector
Women leaders in India's fintech sector share their experiences and insights. They discuss the challenges they have overcome, such as biases and societal pressure, and highlight the progress made in terms of gender diversity and inclusion
India's fintech sector is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations of a tenfold expansion over the next seven years. The surge is fuelled by escalating market demand driven by increased financial inclusion, offering substantial opportunities for the sector to thrive.