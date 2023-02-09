'Don't follow what millennials did': Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shares business advise for Gen-Z
- Sharing a chart of US Fed rates from July 1954 to January 2023, Nikhil Kamath said that Gen-Z entrepreneurs won't see a high growth rate
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has a suggestion for Gen-Z entrepreneurs amid inflation. Sharing a chart of US Fed rates from July 1954 to January 2023, Kamath said that Gen-Z entrepreneurs won't see a high growth rate in their businesses because of the higher cost of capital.
