Don't get trapped in cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India: RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat also took on those indulging in lynching, saying, 'They are against Hindutava'
Underlining that development is not possible without unity in the country, the RSS chief stressed that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors
Ghaziabad: Asserting that the DNA of all Indians is the same, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged muslims not to get "trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India.
Addressing an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch on the theme 'Hindustani First, Hindustan First', he said that people can't be differentiated on how they worship.