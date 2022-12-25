Alcohol consumption with pals was a habit that his son Akash Kishore had developed, the minister said. He was taken into a rehabilitation facility and got married after six months, assuming he would give up the terrible habit. But, after being married, he picked up drinking again, which ultimately caused him to pass away. His son was only two years old when Akash died in 2020. The Mohanlalganj MP was addressing a programme on de-addiction in Lambhua assembly constituency here on December 24.