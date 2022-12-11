Don't go by Western concept of arm's length, related party transaction: Ashneer

BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover, has advised startup founders not to go by Western concept of arm's length and related party transactions.
He was recently slapped with a civil suit and criminal charges for cheating and siphoning off funds from BharatPe .
In his new book 'Doglapan', Grover says there is nothing wrong in giving spouses a board position as they invest in founders' success and will be a victim of their failure, like no one else.
"Just because your business has capital coming in from the US, you do not have to go by their concept of management - of not involving family in business," he writes.
"To my mind, the concept of a related party transaction in India is totally irrelevant," he added.
BharatPe, a fintech unicorn, has taken three legal actions against former co-founder. The company has filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing and filed an arbitration for getting back his restricted shareholding and founder title over alleged lapses and misdoings during his tenure.
His wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, was head of controls at BharatPe, and is one of the accused in the civil and criminal cases. The charges include creating fake bills, enlisting fictitious vendors to provide services to the firm, overcharging the firm for recruitment and using the company's funds for personal use.
She was fired for alleged misconduct and Grover resigned from the company and its board in March. Grover holds about 8.5 per cent stake in the company. Of this, 1.4 per cent is not vested. BharatPe is seeking up to ₹88.67 crore in damages.
“If I work with family, I will still give them the same rate as the market and will get the same deliverables. The added advantage that I may get is that a family member may work with me on a lower MOQ (minimum order quantity) or that they may take a credit risk on me," he wrote in the book.
"Being the capitalist economy that India is, everything in any case happens at arm's length here - after all, dhanda, dhanda hai aur rishtedari, rishtedari; business and relations can be handled separately with the same individual," he wrote in the book saying there is need to be absolutely unapologetic about working with family.
He says spouses can be given co-founder titles and positions on the board. "If you choose to work with your spouse, there should be no hesitation in designating them as co-founders as well as giving them a seat on the board, by virtue of their capability but also of the fact that they are invested in your success and will be the victims of your failure, like no one else," he wrote.
