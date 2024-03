The 28-year-old Spanish tourist, allegedly robbed and gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka earlier in March, has opened up about her experience in India.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), she said that she had no regrets visiting India. She, Now in Spain, believes such an event could occur anywhere in the world.

“I think everyone in the world expects me to say ‘Don’t go to India,’ but life is far more complicated than that. What happened to me could have happened anywhere else. Not so long ago, a couple travelling in Belize, in Central America, the same thing happened to them," she told SCMP.

“Yes, I left the house and yes, I took risks, but I do not regret it. I do not regret going to India or anything about our journey. Maybe, we could have gone just another way or stayed in a hotel. But using the same logic, something worse could have happened and I would not be alive. Accidents can happen anywhere, even within the safety of your house," she added.

‘Several people arrested’

Days after the alleged incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the matter was "under investigation" while several people had been arrested.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query on the case at his weekly media briefing here.

"As you know, the matter is under investigation. Several people have been arrested," PTI quoted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as telling reporters.

"You would have also seen that the High Court of Jharkhand, suo motu has taken action on this particular matter," he added.

